Jane Fonda Reveals She Mentioned Monster In Law During Her Jail Time To Get Other Jailmates To Recognize Her

Jane Fonda’s time in jail was nothing less than a nightmare. The actress had a hard time getting recognized by the other women in her cell. In conversation with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson for their podcast, Fonda revealed that her movie, Monster in Law, alongside Jennifer Lopez, helped her gain familiarity amongst her jailmates.

During her appearance on the podcast episode, Fonda claimed that the jailmates in the cell were treated based on their color, and racism had overtaken the system.

Jane Fonda’s time in jail

Jane Fonda was arrested back in 2019 for marching in a protest against climate change. The actress was sent into custody, and in the latest episode of Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, Fonda recalled her time with the jailmates.

The Grace and Frankie actress shared, "None of them had seen any of my movies. Jennifer Lopez. Yeah. They had seen Monster-in-Law. I pulled that card, and they were mildly impressed, but not really. They went right back and talked about what they were dealing with, which was survival issues. It was an eye-opener, I'll tell you."

The actress also reflected on the issue of racism in jail as, according to Fonda, her fellow mates believe that she was provided with more privileged treatment than others.

Advertisement

Fonda claimed, "We're white, and we're famous, and we will never really know what it's like to be Black in this country or brown.” She added, "I ended up being put someplace else with a lot of other prisoners, Black women, and it was, you know, it was really interesting. They couldn't have cared less who I was. They had far more important things to think about.”

Jane Fonda did not end up in jail for the first time in 2019, as the actress was arrested in 1970, too.

ALSO READ: Jane Fonda Shares Heartwarming Tribute For Late Friend Donald Sutherland As He Passed Away At 88

Jane Fonda’s 1970 arrest

Jane Fonda was previously arrested in 1970 in Cleveland after she was accused of smuggling drugs. Richard Nixon had given out the actress’ name to the cops, leading to Fond getting jailed for a brief period of time.

Recalling her time in prison, the Book Club actress shared that she could hear screaming and banging on doors from the nearby cells. The actress said, "That was not good. I got roughed up a little, but, you know, we get off easy."

Advertisement

Speaking of the other jailmates, who according to the actress, were in their “psychotic behavior,” Fonda said, "You realize they should be in another kind of place, like a mental health place. They shouldn't be in jail."

Apart from her career in films, Jane Fonda has been open about political issues and held protests against the unfair means of the nation.

ALSO READ: Jane Fonda, David Beckham, Keith Urban Among Celebrities Set To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2025; Check Out Full List HERE