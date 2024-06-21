Jane Fonda Shares Heartwarming Tribute For Late Friend Donald Sutherland As He Passed Away At 88

Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda is bereaved following the death of her colleague and dear friend, Donald Sutherland.

Sutherland, who she called 'brilliant' and 'complex', passed away at the age of 88 due to a long-term illness. Tributes from the entire Hollywood including Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren, Rob Lowe, and more pour in for the deceased actor.

Jane Fonda pens heartfelt goodbye to the late Donald Sutherland

Fonda posted a tribute on Instagram with a picture of them together from when they were shooting their famous thriller film Klute in 1971. In her first Best Actress-winning film, she assisted Sutherland’s detective character in solving a missing persons case.

When working together in Klute, Sutherland and Fonda reportedly dated for two years. Prior to that, he married Hardwick Lois and Shirley Douglas. His wife since 1972 Francine Racette shares five children with him.

Jane Fonda expressed how shocked and heartbroken she is about Sutherland's demise while reminiscing about the early days of their meeting. She also remembers their time on the Klute set with Alan Pakula the director and pointed out how smart an actor Donald was as well as his complexity which led them into many adventures.

Fonda wrote, "Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me."

In her post, Fonda further elaborated on what all comprised the duo's adventures, "The FTA show, an anti-Vietnam war tour that performed for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971.”

Recently, Fonda has also starred in 80 for Brady, Book Club: The Next Chapter, and Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me... Now after she won her second Oscar for the film Coming Home (1978).

Many Hollywood celebrities post their tributes to Donald Sutherland

Others including Helen Mirren, Ron Lowe, Timothy Hutton, Tom Blyth, and Edgar Wright have joined this online memorialization for Sutherland. One such extended message has been shared by actor Kiefer, Donald's son. He deep sorrow for loss and said how much his father had influenced filmmaking industry. In fact, Kiefer characterized his father as one of the most significant movie stars in the industry ever, who could play any character be it good or bad.

Helen Mirren was among those who were first to pay tribute. Sutherland was an intelligent, sensitive actor devoted to his work, according to Mirren. As per People, she said he was a legend on screen and a lovely man whose company she would greatly miss.

Sutherland died after along struggle against ill-health. He's known for his role as President Snow in The Hunger Games series. Jane Fonda echoed the sentiment of Hollywood stating, "I am heartbroken" upon hearing of the demise of Donald Sutherland.

