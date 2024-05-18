Jane Lynch could not stop gushing about Lea Michele’s Broadway performance. Lea played Fany Brice for the last time in 2023 in Funny Girl on Broadway.

Her Glee co-star Jane Lynch praised Lea endlessly for her performance. Here’s what Jane Lynch said about Lea Michele in Funny Girl.

Jane Lynch reacts to Lea Michele in Funny Girl

Lea Michele performed in the role of Fanny Brice one final time in Septemeber of 2023. Her Glee co-star Jane Lynch though, is still not over the star’s performance in Funny Girl. In a recent interview with People, Lynch revealed how she thinks Lea “killed it” in the Broadway performances.

"Lea Michele, ladies and gentlemen. She basically had her dream come true — and the dream for the show come true — for Funny Girl. And she just really killed it," Jane told the magazine. The star added how Michele managed to “knock it out of the park” with her performance.

Jane Lynch was also a part of the Broadway version of Funny Girl before Lea joined the cast. She played the role of Mrs. Brice. Lea Michele first took on the musical role in September 2022. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

"We almost overlapped," Lynch recalled the timing. She also spoke about how she wished she had been a part of the musical at the same time as Lea. She added, "There's a part of me now going, 'You should have stayed. You should have stayed.' "

Jane also noted how the character Lea played on Glee aspired to play Fanny Brice in the musical. Lynch pointed out how the fictional character’s dream came true through Lea. "She sang the hell out of that show and acted the hell out of it," Lynch said.

Jane had predicted Lea’s success in the character when she had secured the role in Septemeber 2022. In an interview with Deadline, the star had spoken about how Michele would take the show and “make it her own.”

Lea Michel talks about her role in Funny Girl

Lea Michele made an Instagram post while penning down a heartfelt message last Septemeber. In the caption that accompanied the post, Lea called playing Fanny a “role of a lifetime.” The star thanked the audience for their support and love. She also wrote about how grateful she was for the opportunity.

The Glee star noted how she has “deep appreciation” and “gratitude” for her experience. The star played Fanny Brice on stage for the last time on September 3, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'Carrying My Daughter': Glee Star Lea Michele Reveals Gender Of Her Second Child In Sweet Mother's Day Post