Jane The Virgin Star Gina Rodriguez Planning to Have Second Child With Husband Joe LoCicero? Find Out

Gina Rodriguez truly seems to have a lot of love filled in her heart for her and her husband Joe LoCicero’s 2-year-old son, Charlie. While talking about potentially having another child, the actress said she was “afraid” because of how much she adores her 2-year-old, per People magazine.

While conversing with the aforementioned publication for People in 10, Rodriguez stated, “I'm afraid to have a second because of how much I love this guy,” adding, “I already feel guilty about not being available to him at all times.”

But it seems that the performer isn't really worrying about having another child currently. Rodriguez told the outlet that her focus is on raising her two-year-old to be content and healthy—especially with his emotions.

She shared, “I do feel like, 'To feel is to heal.’” Someone Great actress continued that instead of telling Charlie that they have to be content, she allows her child to go through the “emotions”. She also tries to hold “space for” Charlie. Rodrigues also expressed that she's trying to learn how to do that for herself.

During the conversation with the publication, Rodrigues shared that her son is very good at communicating and that she is very thankful as he, “communicates what he wants, what he needs, his boundaries—he's teaching me boundaries!”

The performer also stated that she is not the one who teaches things to Charlie but instead, he teaches her “everything.”

Advertisement

The Not Dead Yet star also quipped that one will have to pull her and her child apart because of the close bond they share, especially since Rodriguez still breastfeeds her son. The actress shared that they both are essentially, “attached at the hip.”

The actress told the publication that it is going to occur anyway, so she wouldn't attempt to force that earlier than it needs to.

ALSO READ: Gina Rodriguez Calls Jane The Virgin Co-Star Justin Baldoni 'A Sweetie Pie' Following His Controversy With Blake Lively