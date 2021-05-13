Janelle Monáe joins Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s murder mystery Knives Out 2; DEETS inside

After Edward Norton and Dave Bautista, Actress Janelle Monáe has joined the cast of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2. Check out the details.

Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman have penned the sequels for the cult-favorite mystery film Knives Out. According to a report by Deadline, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista are on board with the project. The news made netizens rush to their social media handles to express their excitement. Now, the news outlet has reported that Janelle Monáe is all set to join the second installment of the film. The production work for the film will begin this summer in Greece. Just like the first segment, Knives Out 2 is also expected to be star-studded.

In March, the outlet reported that Netflix was closing a deal north of $400 million for the next two installments. The first installment of Knives Out starred Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette. Johnson earned a 2020 Oscar nomination for screenplay. The film also bagged three Golden Globes nominations and Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTAs. Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter he began working on the sequels shortly after the first film’s release. Craig would be returning to solve another mystery around a large cast of suspects in the upcoming movie.

At the moment, apart from Craig’s comeback, plot details for the murder mystery are unknown. Monae is an eight-time Grammy nominee and showcased her acting abilities in numerous award-winning projects. She earned acclaim for her supporting roles in Best Picture winner Moonlight and Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures. The actress was last seen in Lionsgate feature Antebellum and Amazon’s The Glorias.

