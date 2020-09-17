Janelle Monae mourns the passing of Chadwick Boseman; Says she’ll always remember their last dance together

Janelle Monae recently appeared on The Late Show and grieved that passing of the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away after losing a battle to cancer last month. See what Janelle had to say below.

American singer and actress Janelle Monae is looking back about all the times she spent with friend and the late actor Chadwick Boseman, just a month after his untimely demise due to colon cancer. While promoting her new movie, Antebellum, the 34-year-old actress talked to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show about the special moments she was lucky to spend with the Black Panther star.

Janelle and Chadwick met through their mutual friend, actress Lupita Nyong’o, and she told a story of a night that she hosted them for dinner while they were filming in Atlanta. “We ate, we listened to music,” she recalled. “I just remember Chadwick that night being so present. We were not talking about work; we were not talking about the past; we were just right there. He was playing drums. We were dancing.”

Watch the full video of their chat here:

Janelle and Chadwick reunited at the 2020 Oscars earlier this year and she remembered he had surprised her with a dance there. “He tapped me on my shoulder — I’ll never forget it — he tapped me and he said, ‘Let’s have this dance,’” she shared, speaking of the Oscars party they both attended. “And we danced for a good three, four minutes, smiling.” She added, “I just remember that moment and I will always hold that dear to me and I will always try to live in the present because I saw him living in the present.”

In case you missed it, Chadwick Boseman, best known for his film Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died of cancer, at the age of 43 on August 31st. Taking to Twitter, Chadwick’s official account shared the news, and his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

ALSO READ: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes away of Colon Cancer at 43: Reports

Share your comment ×