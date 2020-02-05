Janelle Monae suffers from mercury poisoning after adopting a pescatarian diet

Actress-singer Janelle Monae is bouncing back to full health after suffering from mercury poisoning after adopting a pescatarian diet.
2606 reads Mumbai
bollywood,celebrity,Hollywood,Janelle MonaeJanelle Monae suffers from mercury poisoning after adopting a pescatarian diet
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The "We Are Young" singer said in an interview with The Cut that she suffered a run-in with the illness after she stopped eating meat and adopted a pescatarian diet, reports aceshowbiz.com. Reflecting on the health scare, she said: "I started feeling my mortality."

Despite the illness, Monae has been hard at work, turning her focus to acting, ahead of her role in "mind-bending social thriller" "Antebellum", which debuts in April 2020. Talking about her role as Veronica, a writer with a strong sense of social justice, she said: "I want that spirit to always stay on-camera so I don't break. I don't talk on the phone a lot ... I don't want that to take me out of my space."

Stressing that she takes her work home with her and finds inspiration in her personal life when crafting characters, Monae added: "I use my pain... I use it." "Antebellum", also starring Jena Malone, Marque Richardson, and Eric Lange, hits theatres April 24.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement