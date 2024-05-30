Jane’s Addiction band members surprised their fans with the announcement of a classic lineup tour. What makes the announcement even more special is doing this for the first time in 14 years. All the band members will play on stage for the last time in 2010.

The band also posted a poster detailing the dates of their North American leg of the tour. Read more to know the dates for Jane’s Addiction tour dates.

Jane’s Addiction tour dates

The tour dates for Jane’s Addiction’s upcoming tour are as follows:

05-29 London, England - Roundhouse

05-31 Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom

06-02 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo Manchester

06-04 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

06-06 Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

06-08 Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

06-10 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra

06-14 Camaiore, Italy - Lido di Camaiore

06-18 Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera

06-23 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop Festival

06-25 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

06-26 Paris, France - L’Olympia

06-28 Dublin, Ireland - Trinity College Dublin

07-01 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

07-03 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

07-04 Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter 2024

08-11 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

08-13 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

08-15 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

08-18 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08-19 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

08-21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

08-23 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

08-25 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

08-27 Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

08-29 Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

08-31 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

09-03 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

09-05 Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

09-07 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

09-10 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

09-13 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

09-15 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

09-18 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

09-20 Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09-22 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

09-24 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09-26 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

09-28 Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival

09-29 St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival

Jane’s Addiction to play together after 14 years

Jane’s Addiction will play their classic lineup for the first time since 2010. The extended version of the shows will be played by band members vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery. This is the first time all the members will perform live after Avery’s exit in 2010.

The bassist left the band in 201o only to rejoin in 2022. The fans never got to see all the band members in action because even after Eric made his return Dave Navarro had to miss out on the 2022 tour because of his fight with COVID-19.

