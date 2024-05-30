Jane’s Addiction Announces Classic Lineup Tour First Time In 14 Years; Here's All We Know
Jane’s Addiction revealed that they will be touring August through September. See the tour dates below.
Jane’s Addiction band members surprised their fans with the announcement of a classic lineup tour. What makes the announcement even more special is doing this for the first time in 14 years. All the band members will play on stage for the last time in 2010.
The band also posted a poster detailing the dates of their North American leg of the tour. Read more to know the dates for Jane’s Addiction tour dates.
Jane’s Addiction tour dates
The tour dates for Jane’s Addiction’s upcoming tour are as follows:
05-29 London, England - Roundhouse
05-31 Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom
06-02 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo Manchester
06-04 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
06-06 Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
06-08 Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
06-10 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra
06-14 Camaiore, Italy - Lido di Camaiore
06-18 Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera
06-23 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop Festival
06-25 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
06-26 Paris, France - L’Olympia
06-28 Dublin, Ireland - Trinity College Dublin
07-01 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
07-03 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
07-04 Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter 2024
08-09 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
08-11 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
08-13 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
08-15 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
08-18 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08-19 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
08-21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
08-23 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
08-25 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
08-27 Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
08-29 Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
08-31 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
09-03 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
09-05 Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
09-07 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09-10 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
09-13 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
09-15 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
09-18 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage
09-20 Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater
09-22 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
09-24 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09-26 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09-28 Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival
09-29 St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival
Jane’s Addiction to play together after 14 years
Jane’s Addiction will play their classic lineup for the first time since 2010. The extended version of the shows will be played by band members vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery. This is the first time all the members will perform live after Avery’s exit in 2010.
The bassist left the band in 201o only to rejoin in 2022. The fans never got to see all the band members in action because even after Eric made his return Dave Navarro had to miss out on the 2022 tour because of his fight with COVID-19.
