Jane's Addiction Frontman Perry Farrell Spotted in Public After Clash with Dave Navarro Amid Band's Tour Cancellation

Perry Farrell from Jane’s Addiction makes a public appearance with his wife Etty Lau Farrell after an onstage altercation that resulted in the band canceling their reunion tour earlier this month. The argument happened during a Boston concert on September 13, when Farrell 65, who is the lead singer of the rock band, punched Dave Navarro 57, a guitarist in the band.

As per People, Perry and Etty were last spotted with their two pets in Santa Monica on Friday, September 27, marking his first public appearance after the September 13 incident. While they stepped out with their pets, the couple sported a causal look having a normal day away from the chaos after the concert altercation leading to the band's break-up.

The infamous incident took place during the rock band's performance of their 1988 song Ocean Size from the album Nothing's Shocking. It was an unusual attack because it was unexpected and unwarranted since Farrell had spent most of the last few minutes of the concert quite calmly with his audience.

When the music stopped, the phrase 'f*** you!' had escaped him as he leaped towards Navarro and tried to punch him. The concert ended abruptly after he cursed and lunged towards Navarro, swinging with the intention of hitting him, as people stormed the stage to hold Perry down and de-escalate the situation.

In light of the circumstances, the band then issued an apology informing that all scheduled performances were called off. The statement referred to the unfortunate events that had transpired, alongside a refund for ticket details.

Etty was compelled to speak out on the following day, as this sour atmosphere developed among the members. She confirmed that Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and sore throat. She elaborated, "Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band."

She explained, "But when the audience in the first row started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it."

Etty Lau Farrell also mentioned in a separate post that following the altercation, Perry Farrell had sought appointments with an otolaryngologist and a neurologist. He is currently under treatment.

