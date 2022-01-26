Janet Jackson recalls ‘pig, horse, slut’ as the few names her late brother Michael Jackson teased her with

Impending Janet Jackson's upcoming documentary, the singer is all set to tell her story and according to the New York Post, Jackson will also open up about her relationship with her late brother Michael Jackson. As reported by NYP, Janet, 55, opened up about the mean names Michael used to call her by when she was younger.

At one point in the documentary, Janet says: “There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. Pig, horse, slut, or hog, cow. He would laugh about it, and I’d laugh too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt. When you have somebody say you’re too heavy, it affects you.”

The singer also revealed that she felt insecure about her weight and body for a long time. She said: “I did Good Times and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself. I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me.”

If you didn't know, Part one of two of the documentaries titled–Janet Jackson follows the life and hurdles of the popstar. The film’s official synopsis also reads: "Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera. The documentary details Janet's return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. Speaking like never before, Janet also discusses everything including her Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life. And with her own romantic relationship having broken down, she starts to look back at her own life and reflect on her fight to the top."

