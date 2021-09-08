Janet Jackson’s documentary takes fans behind her Super Bowl show with Justin Timberlake, music hiatus & more

Janet Jackson is finally telling her side of the story. Today, the 55-year-old icon shared the first look at her documentary, which has apparently been in the works for 5 years—Janet. The film was announced in back March and was filmed around the time of the death of her father, Joe Jackson, in June 2018. The features will reportedly also cover her return to the stage following a break from music, her 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake, the death of her brother Michael, and becoming a mom later in life.

Sharing the first teaser trailer for her upcoming documentary via Instagram, Janet wrote "Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u. #JanetDoc."

The clip posted by the star begins with interview snippets from Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul speaking about Janet's impactful music career. "This is what a superstar look like," Elliott says. "She is an empowered woman," Carey adds, before Abdul calls Janet a "force to be reckoned with." "She comes from a whole family of legends," professional dancer Whyley Yoshimura notes.

Despite her stardom, to big brother Tito Jackson, "she will always be my baby sister," he says with a smile as fans can be heard chanting "Janet! Janet!" off camera. Footage from throughout Janet's life and career is then shown as her 1986 hit "Control" plays in the background. Included in the trailer is archival footage of Janet's brother Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and her Poetic Justice costar Tupac Shakur, who was killed in 1996.

Janet then sits down in front of the camera and says in voiceover: "This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else's eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me," Janet says in the teaser.

