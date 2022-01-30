Janet Jackson says she has 'moved on' from the Super Bowl scandal and is good friends with Justin Timberlake

Janet Jackson is setting the record straight about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her new documentary. Despite what is believed by many, Jackson maintained that she shares a friendly relationship with Timberlake even after the Super Bowl scandal. The singer stated that both Timberlake and her have moved since the event and are "good friends."

Janet spoke about her friendship with Justin in a message to fans recorded earlier this year in Miami for her two-night Lifetime and A&E documentary event, Janet. The singer said, "Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's got to stop. Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same", via People.

After the 2004 event, Timberlake has faced a lot of backlash after he accidentally exposed Jackson's breast to an audience of approximately 140 million people as they performed Rock Your Body.

In February last year, Timberlake issued a public apology to Janet following the release of Framing Britney Spears, the New York Times documentary. Releasing a statement on social media, Justin wrote, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed." The singer maintained that he condoned the misogyny and racism perpetuated by the music industry in his apology.

