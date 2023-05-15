Janet Jackson shares a cozy picture with Tom Cruise after Charlotte concert; Fans REACT

Janet Jackson's fans were in awe after seeing a photo she posted on Saturday, May 13, on her Instagram account with her friend Tom Cruise. The superstar actor, who is extremely interested in pursuing Shakira these days, showed up to see Jackson perform at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 12, Friday.

The ‘Hero' singer posted a picture of herself and Cruise where the two were smiling for the camera while leaning up against a wall with his arm wrapped around her shoulder. Along with the picture, she wrote, "T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together #TogetherAgainTour."

Last month, Jackson gave a spectacular performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, to launch her successful ‘Together Again Tour’. The Queen of Pop continues to astound audiences with her amazing concert, which includes renditions of her timeless favorites like All For You, Scream, What Have You Done for Me Lately, Rhythm Nation, Miss You Much, and Black Cat.

Is Tom Cruise interested in pursuing Shakira?

As per sources, the 60-year-old, Cruise, is "extremely interested in pursuing" the Colombian beauty, Shakira. The South American singer-songwriter ended her relationship with longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué, 36, last summer amid claims he had cheated on her with Clara Chia Marti, 24, the woman he later started dating. As per reports, 'Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him.'

Fans reaction to Janet Jackson’s friendly photo with Tom Cruise

As soon as Jackson shared the pictures on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, fans immediately posted happy reactions on social media. One person wrote, "You guys look good together!!" A second fan wrote, "That’s some STAR POWER right there!!!" Another fan wrote, "HE DUO WE NEVER KNEW WE NEEDED." A fourth person commented, "Both of y’all are still looking good !" A fifth fan commented, "OMG!! Ms. Jackson is hanging out with (my husband in my head) and she called him T. I’m loving it. You both look amazing." Some other fan wrote, "OMG!! Ms. Jackson is hanging out with (my husband in my head) and she called him T. I’m loving it. You both look a+mazing."

