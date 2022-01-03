Janet Jackson talks about living under scrutiny, 2004 Superbowl accident, sudden break from music & more

Part one of two of the documentaries titled–Janet Jackson is set to release later this month on the 40th anniversary of her 1982 self-titled debut album. Ahead of the controversial release of the film, word is that the singer will likely address her family tragedies (the death of her brother, Michael Jackson), her infamous Superbowl performance with Justin Timberlake, and much more. In one of the extended trailers from the upcoming feature via Youtube, while talking about Michael Jackson, Janet says: "There's a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name."

The film’s official synopsis also reads: "Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera. The documentary details Janet's return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. Speaking like never before, Janet also discusses everything including her Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life. And with her own romantic relationship having broken down, she starts to look back at her own life and reflect on her fight to the top."

If you didn't know about the 2004 Super Bowl or as the media calls it "Nipplegate" incident with Justin Timberlake: While performing, Justin ripped off part of her top, accidentally exposing one of her nipple-shield-adorned breasts. Both singers apologized over the incident, which Timberlake later called a "wardrobe malfunction." Much later in 2021, Justin publicly apologized to Janet.

In one of the clips from the trailer which shows Janet talking about the Super Bowl incident, the icon can be seen saying: "They build you up, and then once you get there, they're so quick to tear you down."

Also read: Janet Jackson REACTS to Justin Timberlake’s public apology; Says ‘never thought that this would happen’