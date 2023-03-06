Janet Jackson’s nephew TJ issues clarification after allegedly mocking his aunt’s performance; Read details

Janet Jackson’s nephew TJ clears the air after generating headlines for allegedly criticizing his aunt’s performance on social media. TJ Jackson is setting things straight on his “apparent” remarks about Janet Jackson. He took to social media to quickly clear out the confusion. He wrote, ‘there will never be another Janet Jackson’. He stated that she is irreplaceable and there’s no other female artist who has influenced him more than her. He can never think of demeaning his aunt or any family member. He further added that he respects his family members a lot and looks up to them and loves them. He continued that for others they are legends, but for me they are global icons and my family. He concluded by saying that women can be sexy and sensual but there is a line if crossed can affect youngsters in a different way than what you or I understand. Check out the tweets here -

What did TJ say about aunt Janet Jackson?

TJ Jackson, who is the youngest son of Tito Jackson, has recently caught fire for the statement he made for his aunt Janet Jackson. He shaded Janet for her sexually-charged performances. After watching a video of her music concert, TJ tweeted “It degrades and objectifies women in a way that's not healthy". In her “Would You” video, she is dancing seductively and imitating oral sex. To which, TJ said he never liked it when she performed it during concerts. He added that when a woman is overly sexualized in art, it demeans and objectifies her in undesirable ways. He said he likes the ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’ Janet. Soon after sharing his views on social media, TJ was slammed for disrespecting his aunt.

