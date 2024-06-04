Janis Paige Passes Away At 101; Here's Looking Back At The Life And Enduring Legacy Of Broadway And Hollywood Icon

Janis Paige, an enchanting singer, dancer, and Hollywood and Broadway actress who starred in the original theater production of the hit musical The Pajama Game, passed away on Sunday of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles. She was 101. Her death was confirmed by a longtime friend of hers, Stuart Lampert.

Paige made her mark at 22 in the 1944 film Hollywood Canteen and went on to star in 17 movies over the next season before trying her luck on the New York stage. Three years down the line, Paige was a Broadway sensation. She was cast as Babe Williams in the aforementioned Broadway gig, opposite John Raitt.

However, when the show was adapted for a movie, the producers at Warner Bros. decided that at least one big Hollywood name was needed. Hence, while most of the New York cast made the transition to films, Ms. Paige was replaced by Doris Day. Broadway, however, remained kind to Ms. Paige, as she went on to headline four other starring roles.

Janis Paige’s memorable supporting roles

Paige played a stereotypical American actress in the 1957 musical Silk Stockings, inspired by the 1939 Greta Garbo romantic comedy Ninotchka. In the film, which featured songs by Cole Porter, Ms. Paige performed a memorable duet, Stereophonic Sound, with Fred Astaire.

She then played a vengeful, badly reviewed stage actress in the comedy Please Don't Eat the Daisies, in which she was on a mission to seduce a married theater critic.

Her other notable acting credits across film and TV include Bathing Beauty, I Won't Play, The Caretakers, It's Always Jan, General Hospital, Santa Barbara, Family Law, and more.

A look at her Personal Life

Janis Paige was born Donna Mae Tjaden in 1922 in Tacoma, Washington. She changed her name to Janis to honor the World War I entertainer Elsie Janis; Paige is reported to be a family name on her mother’s side. She studied singing and music in Washington and performed in local amateur shows until she moved to L.A. with her mom.

Ms. Paige was married three times and divorced two times. Her first husband (1947–51) was Frank Martinelli Jr., a restaurateur. Her second husband (1956–57) was Arthur Stander, the producer of It's Always Jan, and in 1962, she married Ray Gilbert, the movie composer. He passed away in 1976.

In a 2017 essay for The Hollywood Reporter, as the #MeToo movement gained traction, she wrote that in the 1940s, when she was 22, the department store heir Alfred S. Bloomingdale tried to assault her after inviting her to dinner. He died in 1982. “Maybe there's a special place in hell” for men like him, Paige wrote in the essay, adding, “Even at 95, I remember everything.”