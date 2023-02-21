Jansen Panettiere, Hayden Panettiere’s younger brother, dies at 28; Here’s everything we know

Hayden Panettiere’s younger brother Jansen Panettiere has reportedly died. The former child actor was 28. TMZ was the first to report the news. A family source reportedly told the media portal that Jansen passed away in New York over the weekend. Law enforcement department informed that they received a call to a residence on Sunday, February 19, at about 5:30 pm in the night. No foul play has been suspected in Jansen’s death.

ALSO READ: Is Cassi Davi alive? Viral rumours suggest she died of Lung Cancer

Jansen Panettiere’s roles in films and TV Jansen Panettiere was 5 years younger than Hayden. He gained popularity with his roles in films like Even Stevens, Blue's Clues, Robots, and Ice Age: The Meltdown. The 28-year-old also featured as Truman X – a recurring role in Nickelodeon's The X's. Siblings Jansen and Hayden also featured in the latter’s 2004 movie Tiger Cruise and the 2005 film Racing Stripes.

ALSO READ: From Tik Tok to Platinum Hits: Everything you need to know about country music newcomer Breland

ALSO READ: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90: Witness the iconic end to Dr. Hedo with new twists. Here is everything you need to know about it

Moreover, Jansen also worked in Disney-channel original movies, along with made-for-TV Nickelodeon films. In 2008, he earned a nomination for a Young Artist Award for his performance in The Last Day of Summer. In 2010s, he appeared on shows like The Walking Dead and Major Crimes. In 2022, he appeared in the romantic movie Love and Love Not. He had 5 more projects when he passed away. Jansen Panettiere’s Instagram posts Apart from his several stints in Hollywood, Jansen Rane Panettiere was also fond of art. His social media space is filled with several art pieces including some portraits and abstract pieces. One of his last Instagram post seems to be a portrait of his girlfriend Catherine Mitchie. He shared a picture of Mitchie standing next to the art piece and captioned it with a blue heart emoji.

ALSO READ: James Gunn claimed that the legacy of Superman has been at work. Reports claim Henry Cavill was fired. Here are the deeds:

Three weeks ago, Jansen took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture of his sister Hayden giving him a haircut. He captioned the photo, “Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me.” Jansen Panettiere is survived by his parents Lasley Vogel and Skip Panettiere, and sister Hayden. May his soul rest in peace.

ALSO READ: Rihanna’s dad discovered his daughter’s second pregnancy during Super Bowl