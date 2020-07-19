Japanese actor Haruma Miura passes away at 30; Attack on Titan star spoke about THIS in last Instagram post

Japanese star Haruma Miura has passed away. The 30-year-old actor has died by possible suicide.

(Trigger Warning)

Renowned Japanese actor Haruma Miura has passed away. The 30-year-old actor was best known for his roles in Attack on Titan, Eien no Zero (Eternal Zero), Kimi ni Todoke (From Me to You), and Koizora (Sky of Love). Deadline reported the actor was found unresponsive at his Minato home in Tokyo. The actor was rushed to but he was declared dead upon arrival. Miura was found in his ward by his managers after he visited the property when the actor did not turn up at work.

The international entertainment news portal reported the Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the cause of death. The police suspect a possible suicide. The Jakarta Post reported sources have claimed an apparent suicide note was found in his room. While the police investigate the death, Miura's managing company Amuse Inc has issued a statement confirming his death.

"To fans and people concerned, we apologize for the worry and the inconvenience caused, but as to details we are still confirming and will inform you once again," the statement read.

The actor's final Instagram post saw him promote his upcoming drama Love Will Begin When Money End. On July 14, he posted a happy picture and spoke about the drama which was scheduled to start in September. As per the translation, Miura described the vibe on the sets and hoped he would make people laugh.

Check out the post below:

Miura made his film debut in a Japanese film titled Agri at the age of 7. He also founded the band Brash Brats with his classmates. In 2005, the band decided to go on a hiatus. The actor will appear in Brave: Gunjyo Senki, set to release in 2021.

May his soul rest in peace.

