Jared Leto ADMITS he eats 'naked often'; REVEALS he got fired from a job due to THIS reason

For years, Jared Leto has been a Hollywood hottie and recently the star sent his fans' pulses racing this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when he said, 'I eat naked often.' The announcement was revealed by the 49-year-old actor while playing a Burning Questions game with Ellen.

"Besides showering, name three things you do naked," the question went, causing Jared to open the curtain on his private life rather timidly. He said as per Daily Mail, that he sleeps nude and that he eats naked often, completing off the list with, of course,'making whoopee.' Throughout the game, he revealed that he kept the dummy of his own severed head that he carried about at the Met Gala's camp motif. His home was 'the last place I saw it,' but he suspects he 'may have lost it, just for clarity' and Ellen joked: "You lost your head."

However, during the interview, Jared also opened up about his new role in House of Gucci. Jared revealed that he 'was actually sent the script for another character and when I read it I thought: "Wow, there's something to this character." I really just fell in love with his heart and his humor. Interestingly, he trumpeted the exclusive theatrical release and gossiped: 'I actually worked at a movie theater when I was a kid and I got fired for selling weed out the back door.'

According to Daily Mail, Jared quipped: 'I was just an entrepreneur!' and Ellen added: 'You were hustling! You were trying to sell popcorn and weed at the same time - what's wrong with that?' They go well together,' said the Requiem For A Dream and Suicide Squad actor with a smile, adding coyly: 'Some say.'

