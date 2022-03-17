Jared Leto admits it was 'impossible to say no' to his role in upcoming movie Morbius

Jared Leto says that he couldn't say no to his upcoming part in Morbius. Following a series of delays that saw Morbius miss its intended 2020 release date, Marvel and Sony's most recent project is slated to visit theatres in just a few weeks.

The film will follow Leto's character, Dr. Michael Morbius, whose efforts to discover a treatment for his rare blood ailment end up giving him a slew of superhuman skills and transforming him into a blood-sucking vampire. Along with Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson will appear in the picture. Leto discusses his upcoming Marvel debut with Variety while promoting his new film, WeCrashed. He said that the fact that this was Morbius' first live-action debut was a big lure for him.

Leto, who is no new to parts that demand extensive preparation, went on to remark that he was captivated by the character's transforming aspect. The actor went on to claim that the lead Morbius part was "impossible to say no" to. Jared said as per Screenrant, "I loved that it was the very first time this character was going to be on screen. I’ve always been interested in transformation, and this was a way to explore that territory in a big Marvel film. It was impossible to say no."

However, Leto's enthusiasm for Morbius is likely to be shared by moviegoers eager to witness this enigmatic villain on the big screen. However, with recent releases such as The Batman doing very well at the global box office, Morbius has a decent possibility of having a successful theatrical run. Morbius will be released in theatres on April 1st, so fans won't have to wait long.