Jared Leto CONFIRMS his role in Tron 3; Accidentally REVEALS title of the film before deleting his post

Actor Jared Leto accidentally revealed the name of his upcoming film Tron 3 while confirming his role in the hit sci-fi film’s third instalment. After quickly realising his mistake, Jared deleted his tweet and posted a new one, excluding the name of the film. See his original tweets below.

Actor and style extraordinaire Jared Leto might have spoiled the title of Tron 3 while confirming his role in the third instalment of the hit sci-fi film. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to share excitement over moving forward with Tron 3 amidst the coronavirus health pandemic, with director Garth Davis. In his original now-deleted tweet, Leto said: “I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON: ARES,” adding, “We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all…”

However, after seeing that he spoiled the title for the film, Jared quickly deleted his tweet and re-did it again, only without the “Ares” there. Tron 3 will continue the franchise, which started back in 1982 when computer hacker Kevin Flynn is abducted and forced to participate in gladiatorial games in an alternate cyberspace called the Grid.

See all of Jared‘s tweet below:

I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing. pic.twitter.com/94MN6tT8Bs — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) August 10, 2020

Last month, Suicide Squad director Ayer retweeted the message and revealed that Leto was mistreated. The filmmaker added that the actor's performance was ripped out of the movie, "Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie," he tweeted.

ALSO READ: Suicide Squad director claims Jared Leto was MISTREATED; Says his performance was 'ripped out of the movie'

Share your comment ×