Jared Leto on criticism of his role in House of Gucci: If you don’t like the work, that’s okay

Jared Leto has reacted to criticism directed at his depiction of businessman and designer Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's historical film House of Gucci. Leto co-stars with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino in the film.

Leto's Paolo, who plays the one-time main designer and vice president of the Gucci fashion firm, is presented as an uneducated and talentless member of the family who controlled the namesake fashion house. However, in an interview with Screendaily, Leto discussed his time as Paolo, outlining his acting technique before responding to the negative backlash to his depiction. Though he confesses he didn't read the criticism personally since he avoids reviews, Leto claimed that he did his best and is ultimately happy with whatever complaints people have.

Leto said as per Screenrant, “I can imagine [the reaction] because it’s a big swing. I don’t look at reviews, I don’t look at critics or read comments, but I tried my very best. Paolo is the best I can do. If you don’t like the work, that’s okay." He added, "I had a blast playing it, I dug in as deep as I could. It’s also that thing of if you’re not pissing people off then you’re doing something wrong. As an actor, if you want to put a dent in things you got to break things a bit, and not everyone’s going to understand that. So if that’s happening, then great.”

With various criticisms about tonal concerns and depictions of real-life events and personalities, the House of Gucci has emerged as one of the season's most divisive competitors. While Leto is no stranger to criticism for his depictions and approach, his portrayal is simply one component of the film's criticism, with several performers facing comparable criticism.

