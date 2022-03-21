Jared Leto DEFENDS his comments on Marvel keeping theatres alive after facing backlash

Jared Leto is standing by his statement on Marvel being the sole contributor to keep theatres alive after the pandemic hit. Recently, Leto's comments have sparked a lot of conversation amongst netizens which led to the Morbius actor defending his opinions on the matter in a new chat with ET as he was adamant that his take on big-budget superhero films was not out of line.

During his previous interview with Variety, via ET, Leto shared his thoughts on the matter, "If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theatres would exist... It doesn’t seem like there’s room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking." His comments soon reached critics and Marvel fans who do not seem to be on the same page with the Oscar winner. In his new sit down with ET, Leto noted that he did not intend to target anyone in particular with his statement.

However, Leto also mentioned, "But I would say it again. I mean, are people upset with it? Do they agree with it? What are they, confused about it?" The House of Gucci actor revealed that he worked at a movie theatre as a kid and just a look at the box office is enough to validate his statement since it is true that a huge chunk of revenue has been generated by Marvel productions in the past few years. He then added, "So, in a sense, we should be thankful."

Interestingly, Leto continued by urging cinema and theatres fanatics to be thankful for these big-budget productions as according to Leto they support an ecosystem as he added, "so that other films that are adult dramas, like House of Gucci, have theatres they can actually be in." He then remarked that his point was lost in translation in his previous interview which eventually led to an online uproar.

Meanwhile, Leto pointed out that watching movies in a theatre is a "sacred experience" for him, one which has even changed his life. On the work front, Leto is gearing up for the launch of his upcoming Marvel blockbuster Morbius which is set to premiere on April 1.

