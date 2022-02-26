Jared Leto details history behind the 'forbidden antihero' Morbius in a new video; Watch

In a new video for the forthcoming film, Jared Leto discusses Morbius' comic book past, from a forbidden figure to a fan favourite. Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius in the next instalment of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, a doctor suffering from a rare blood condition who experiments with a sort of vampirism to heal him.

Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Michael Keaton, who reprises his role as Adrian Toomes/Vulture from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Sony has released a new Morbius video with little over a month till the film's release. Jared Leto opens up about Morbius' comic book past, from a genre Marvel was prohibited to explore to a fan-favorite recurrent character, in the video. Check out the video below:

However, Morbius, as Leto points out, is a character that took years to appear in Marvel Books because the Comics Code Authority had imposed a prohibition on vampires and other supernatural beings being portrayed as characters in the comics. Following the removal of the embargo in February 1971, Morbius would make his comic book debut in October in The Amazing Spider-Man No. 101, created by Roy Thomas, while Marvel editor-in-chief Stan Lee was distracted with a story for an unproduced sci-fi film.

Though Morbius has largely functioned as one of Spider-rogues Man's gallery of villains, as well as a frequent enemy to Blade, he has also appeared as a sympathetic antihero and vigilante. However, as per Screenrant, Long before the Jared Leto-led film, many attempts were made to bring Morbius to the big screen, dating back to Wesley Snipes' Blade, when the character appears in a deleted scene to set his future in the series.

