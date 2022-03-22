Jared Leto gives a promising update on Disney's long awaited Tron 3 movie: We're getting closer

In a positive update on the film, Jared Leto teases some possible new Tron 3 developments in the future. It's been nearly five years since speculations originally appeared that Leto may feature in a new Tron film.

However, in the five years after Leto was connected to Tron 3, the picture didn't make much progress until 2020, when Disney re-entered it into production. However, soon Garth Davis (Lion) was revealed as the director of Tron 3. In celebration of the news, Leto seemed to have disclosed the sequel's title, in a since-deleted tweet alluded to the film as Tron: Ares. Despite the celebrity hyping his physical makeover to lead the sci-fi sequel film, there hasn't been any meaningful update on the film's status for more than a year.

Meanwhile, as fans wait for Tron 3, Leto is currently promoting Sony's Morbius, which opens in theatres on April 1 and Leto finally opened up about the movie. Jared said in an interview with Screenrant, "I'm a super fan of Tron, and we are working hard on Tron with our incredible partners at Disney. Just an amazing group of creative people. We're getting closer. We're getting closer and closer, and who knows? Something may be [coming] sooner than later."

Leto's encouraging Tron 3 update might be an indication that Disney has decided to proceed with the sequel. Interestingly, according to sources, despite having Leto signed to star, Davis attached to direct, and a screenplay by Jesse Wigutow, Disney has yet to formally give Tron 3 the go light.

