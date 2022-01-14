Jared Leto hopes to film a House of Gucci prequel with Al Pacino, calls him 'world's greatest actor'

Jared Leto wants to reprise his House of Gucci role in a prequel to the 2021 biographical film, and he wants Al Pacino to join him. Leto plays Paolo Gucci, the son of Pacino's Aldo Gucci, the boss of the Gucci fashion dynasty for more than 30 years, in the film, practically unrecognisable behind a transformational amount of makeup and prosthetics.

While the film concluded very definitively, Leto may not be finished with the Gucci brand just yet. The stormy narrative of the eponymous family and the drama, intrigue, backstabbing, and murder that occurred behind the scenes of the namesake fashion company is told in House of Gucci. The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott and has an excellent ensemble. Along with Leto and Pacino, the picture stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and others. Leto seemed to have liked working with the group, particularly Pacino, and is already eager for a reunion.

Leto discussed the film on a recent edition of The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM. Leto described Pacino as "one of the world's greatest actors," and related a story about their first encounter on set, when Pacino didn't recognise the younger actor behind all his makeup. Leto said as per Screenrant, "On the first day of set, [Pacino] didn't know it was me, and I came up to him and said, you know, "hello." And he just kind of brushed me off. He thought I was just an Italian weirdo that was trying to talk to him or get his autograph or something. I come up to him two or three times and someone finally whispered, "That's Paolo, that's Jared under there." And he was like, "My son, my son," and he fell to the floor."

A House of Gucci prequel, as much as Leto wishes for it, is unlikely. The fact that he was able to suffer through the makeup procedure on his own demonstrates that Leto was definitely passionate about his character and the project as a whole.

