Jared Leto on playing Joker again in a future DC movie: Never say never

As Jared Leto prepares to portray Morbius in the next film, the former Suicide Squad and Justice League actor discusses if he'd ever play the Joker again in the DCEU. Leto is one of several performers who have played the Joker in numerous live-action productions throughout the years. While Warner Bros. was establishing the DCEU, the actor/musician got the part of Batman's infamous archnemesis in 2016's Suicide Squad.

While Leto's new Marvel adventures as Morbius will keep him busy for the next several years, might he ever be willing to reprise his Joker role in a future DC film? Leto was asked explicitly in a recent interview with Variety whether he is still interested in playing the Clown Prince of Crime. In response, Leto has left the door open for Warner Bros. to contact him, adding that he would never pass down the chance to portray a character to whom he becomes devoted, especially the Joker.

Leto said as per Screenrant, "Never say never. For me, they’re like living, breathing people. I know they’re not, of course, but I get attached. It’s a shame to never do it again."

Even though Leto hasn't appeared in any DCEU movie since, he did make an appearance as the Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021. Despite the fact that the Joker was never in Snyder's initial Justice League plans, the filmmaker ended up inserting Leto before the cut was released on HBO Max. While his appearance was short, it piqued the interest of many fans who wanted to see Leto's character again, particularly in a collaboration with Ben Affleck's Batman.