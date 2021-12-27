Jared Leto puts his chiselled abs on display in a SHIRTLESS photo on 50th birthday

Jared Leto turned 50 on Sunday, December 26 and the actor left his fans speechless as he dropped an age-defying shirtless photo of himself. The actor took to Instagram to thank everyone for their birthday wishes and along with it dropped a new photo that showed him enjoying a slice of rainbow cake while showing off his perfectly chiselled abs.

The Academy Award-winning actor ringed in his milestone birthday on Sunday and wrote, "Thx for all the bday wishes!" as he shared his shirtless picture on both Twitter and Instagram. The photo shows Leto flaunting his ageless looks along with his toned abs while he held a slice of rainbow cake and gestured a thumbs up. As soon as Leto shared the photo on his Instagram, fans couldn't help but express shock over his age.

In the photo shared by Leto, he seemed to be on the sets of his upcoming Marvel film, Morbius considering there was blood dripping from the corner of his mouth and a scratch on his chest in the photo. The actor who is known for making dramatic transformations for every character he plays will be starring in the Marvel film as biochemist Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease but ends up becoming a vampire.

Check out Jared Leto's post here:

A trailer of the film has already been released and Morbius also stars Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris. The film has been directed by Daniel Espinosa and is all set to release in theatres on January 28.

