Jared Leto returns from a 12 day meditation retreat only to find out about the Coronavirus crisis

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Jared Leto just returned from a 12-day silent retreat only to find out about the deadly Coronavirus Pandemic. Check out his reaction.

Jared Leto just returned from a 12-day silent retreat and he had no idea that the world was crumbling under the fear of Coronavirus pandemic. The 48-year-old actor learned about the COVID-19 crisis after emerging from a meditation retreat where he had no access to the outside world. “Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” he wrote on Instagram.

Stating that the world has changed forever, the actor added, “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing -- to say the least.” He mentioned that he is getting messages from his friends and family remembers and is currently busy catching up on what’s happening in the world. “I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.” He also urged people to stay inside.

Check out the post here:

“Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe,” he wrote in the post. The silver lining is that all the meditation must have prepared the actor for self-isolation. Globally, according to WHO’s report, the coronavirus has infected more than 184,000. More than 7,500 people have died as a result of the virus, Al Jazeera reported. Since scientists are still trying to figure out a cure, the governments and health care experts across the world are advising people to limit social contact and self-quarantine. ALSO READ: Coronavirus crisis: Kristen Bell is recommending viral ‘pepper trick’ video to teach kids to wash hands; WATCH

Read More