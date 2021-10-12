Jared Leto REVEALS he was tear gassed after getting 'caught' in an Italian covid vaccine protest

Jared Leto claims he was tear-gassed after accidentally being involved in an anti-Covid pass protest in Rome, Italy. The Oscar winner is said to be in Rome with his band, 30 Seconds To Mars. He took to his Instagram Stories to share images and footage of police engaging protesters, saying that he "got teargassed then called it a night."

Check out his tweet here:

Got caught in a protest in Italy.



From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates / green pass.



Got teargassed then called it a night.



Here are some images and video: https://t.co/SkOD7pBRbA — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) October 11, 2021

As per Daily Mail, the demonstration seemed to be in response to new Italian requirements that would force workers to obtain a Green Pass, which certifies they have received at least one COVID-19 shot. Any employee who fails to produce their Green Pass after October 15 will be fired without pay. Meanwhile, Leto has been kept busy with a slew of new films, including Morbius, which was just pushed back to 2022. While the film was originally scheduled to be released on March 19, it will now be released on October 8, which may be the first of many spring productions to be pushed back.

However, while it's unknown if Morbius has any direct connections to Venom, the movie does have a connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. Vulture, from 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Leto stars alongside Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, and Al Madrigal in the film from director Daniel Espinosa (Life) and writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Power Rangers).

Meanwhile, Leto did not reveal his stance on vaccinations, although he has been extremely pro-mask during the current pandemic.

ALSO READ:PHOTOS: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto snapped filming new series 'WeCrashed' in New York