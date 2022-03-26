Jared Leto says he is not 'scared' to fight all three Spider-Man actors

Jared Leto expresses his desire to see Morbius take on all three Spider-Man actors. Morbius, which is only days away from its official release, is finally poised to enter theatres following a series of delays that saw the picture pushed back by over two years.

However, Leto was asked which of the three Spider-Man actors he might see Morbius facing up against in the future in a recent interview with ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast. Leto instantly said, "I'll take them all," before adding, "I'm not scared." The House of Gucci actor went on to say that Morbius taking on Holland's Spider-Man would make the most sense to him and that he'd love to see the two of them face off.

Leto said as per Screenrant, "Well, I’ll tell you, I’ll take them all, my friend. I’ll take ‘em… I’m not scared. I’m not scared. But I have to say there’s something about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Morbius being a new chapter in the universe that seems quite fitting. I would love to see them get in the ring with one another, these two characters."

Interestingly, if a battle with all three Spider-Man actors is ever in the cards, Leto looks to be confident in Morbius' skills, and given the present state of the MCU, which appears to be completely embracing the notion of the multiverse, one really never can say never. For the time being, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Morbius once it is released to a larger public next week.