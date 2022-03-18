Jared Leto says he's confident that Morbius will fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a future film

Jared Leto says he believes Morbius will ultimately face off against Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a future film. After playing the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League, Leto is slated to reprise his role as the hero in the forthcoming Morbius.

However, Leto revealed recently in an interview with Screen Rant that he is convinced Morbius will one day face up against Holland's Spider-Man. "Holland and I have a date with destiny," Leto adds before complimenting Holland's acting ability and Spider-Man depiction. Leto said, "Well, I think Tom Holland and I have a date with destiny. By the way, just a phenomenal actor, and what a great Spider-Man. I really think he's just a terrific talent. But it would be great to get in the ring with him and go head to head."

Spider-Man: No Way Home broke box office records and introduced the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only does the film establish Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man films as canon, but it also adds Tom Hardy's Venom into the MCU. Spider-Man, like Morbius and Venom, is technically a Sony property, with the hero appearing in the MCU as a result of agreements between Sony and Marvel.

Meanwhile, If Holland is willing to return as Spider-Man again and Morbius is at least a modest movie office success, Leto may achieve his desire and ultimately square off against Holland's Spider-Man. Morbius will be released in cinemas on April 1.