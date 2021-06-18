Jared Leto takes help from Malayalam song 'Kudukku' for a hilarious video of his epic photobombs

Jared Leto's video featured the super fun song from Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara's film Love Action Drama. Read to know what netizens had to say.

Jared Leto is reflecting on his epic red carpet photobombs in a super fun way! The Suicide Squad actor took to social media on Friday to share a hilarious video of himself photobombing his co-stars and celebrities at award shows. But what made the video special, is that the video's music was actually a Malayalam song titled 'Kudukku'. Yes, you heard that right. The Hollywood star's video was the super fun song from Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara's film Love Action Drama for his video.

The video was a fan made one as Jared Leto tagged @mars_unseenvids in the caption and credited him for this fun and hilarious mashup. The fan account commented on the actor's video saying, "Thank you so much Jared (heart emoji) i made my day (sic)." Indian fans were simply thrilled with Jared's post as they flooded the comments section.

One netizen remarked, "At first I thought there is a glitch in my phone , then i realized u used the actual song “Kudukku” lol." While another enthusiastic fan commented, "Malayalam songs inte pawer nok (Look at the power of Malayalam songs)."

Kerala-based actor, writer and filmmaker George Kora also took to the comments section and wrote, "Mallus Assemble for Jared'ettan'." The video features celebs like Anne Hathaway, Drake, Gigi Hadid and Eddie Redmayne among others.

On the work front, Jared Leto has been busy filming WeCrashed with Anne Hathaway in New York City. He will also be seen in Lady Gaga and Adam Driver starrer House of Gucci.

