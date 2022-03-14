Jared Leto talks about Morbius & Spider-Man crossover; REVEALS if Tom Holland has a cameo in his film

After Tom Holland mentioned in one of his Spider-Man interviews that he would love to fight Jared Leto's MCU character Morbius, the latter has now spoken about a crossover between Spider-Man and Morbius and why it would totally work. Leto who attended the Critics Choice Awards 2022 during his red carpet interaction with Entertainment Tonight, talked about his upcoming release Morbius.

Following the iconic cameos of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are now eager to experience more such moments onscreen and hence there was talk if Tom Holland's superhero would make a cameo in Leto's Morbius. Revealing what their crossover would look like, the Morbius star said, "I'll tell you, I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man. I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we'd make quite a dynamic duo", via ET.

While the idea of a Spider-Man and Morbius face-off does sound exciting, the actor didn't confirm anything of the sort is in the works. Although, previously Leto had mentioned how Marvel's multiverse had changed things as he said there are a lot more kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up now.

As for Holland's take on fighting Morbius, the actor had told Rotten Tomatoes that he would want to see his superhero fight a vampire. The actor had also revealed that he was impressed with the Morbius trailer and described it as "really cool" but also scary.

Morbius starring Jared Leto has been directed by Daniel Espinosa and stars Jared Leto alongside Adria Anjona, Michael Keaton, Jared Harris and more. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 1, 2022.

