Jared Leto TRANSFORMS into a deadly blood sucking beast for Marvel’s latest Morbius

Jared Leto’s next film will surely give you the chills! After wowing fans with his performance in Hosue of Gucci, the actor is now set to play a living beast in Marvel’s Morbius. Marvel recently released the poster of the film with Leto looking ghastly in his title role as Morbius. Along with the poster, MCU also recently dropped the first clip of the film, which gives a deeper glimpse into Living Vampire aka Morbius’ history and his mission.

By the looks of it, the film will follow the tale of Doctor Michael Morbius, a man with a rare and deadly blood disease who will go to any lengths for a cure. As luck would have it, while on his journey to seek a cure, the doctor turns himself into a blood-thirsty half-vampire that preys on humans to survive. In addition to getting cured of the disease, the character also experiences enhanced strength, speed, reflexes, and even teleportation abilities. You can see the first look of the film here.

Morbius is originally inspired by comic books of the same name, and while the comics followed the doctor on a path of fighting crime, it's uncertain that the movie adaptation to follow the same path. According to Marvel’s recent posters, Morbius will exclusively hit theatres on January 28, 2022. Apart from Leto, the film also features Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris among several others.

