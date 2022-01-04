Jared Leto's Morbius release gets postponed amid Omicron spike; Will hit the screens on THIS date

Fans will now have to wait a little longer for Jared Leto's Morbius to hit the screens as the Sony-Marvel release which was earlier slated for a release in January end will now release on April 1, 2022. This is among Morbius' most recent postponements, previously the film was pushed from its 2020 date to 2021 and eventually delayed by another year.

Now, Morbius which was to release in US theatres on January 28, will come out in April due to the spike in Omicron cases. As reported by Variety, the film will now clash with Easter Sunday, a comedy starring Jimmy O. Yang and Tiffany Haddish, as well as the Chris Pine thriller The Contractor which have also been set for an April 1, release this year.

In the new trailer of Morbius that was released in 2021, Jared Leto was introduced as antihero Michael Morbius, who attempts a desperate gamble in order to treat a rare blood discoed which connects him to the darkness inside of him as he finds himself becoming a vampire. Morbius has been directed by Daniel Espinosa and co-stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

Considering the response received by Morbius' trailer and also the recent success of films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it's no surprise that Sony wants to wait to make the most of Morbius and hence releasing it amid the recent Omicron spike could result in a significant loss of business. Spider-Man: No Way Home recently became Sony's highest grosser of all time in the US.

