Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia send Gilmore Girls fans into a frenzy as their online bromance gets real.

Jared Padalecki professed his love for Milo Ventimiglia on social media as he held up a faux Oscars statue with a sign that reads, "I heart Jess 4 Ever". Check it out below.

Gilmore Girls fans need not worry about Team Dean and Team Jess anymore, as Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia's bromance is set to trump any and all feuds. For the unversed, Jared and Milo played Dean and Jess respectively on Gilmore Girls which ran from 2000 to 2007. Back then, the young actors played Rory Gilmore's (Alexis Bledel) love interest as high school sweethearts. The popularity of the show divided the fandom into Team Dean and Team Jess and even though it has been almost 15 years since the show ended, it is still one of the most discussed subjects from the hit show.

On his latest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, Milo paid a tribute to Dean's character on GG as he showed a sign that is hung up on his office wall. The sign reads, "I love Dean 4 Ever." While Fallon was surely amused by it, he asked Milo if the sign's placement on This Is Us Emmy nominations certificate was "rubbing" it in his co-star's face.

To this Milo replied, "Not at all, Jared and I are really good friends. After I made it I just said, 'Well, let me just hang on to this 'cause this is cool.' And I literally just kind of stuck it right onto my Emmy notification that was hanging on my wall."

Turns out, Jared returned the favour and professed his love for Milo as he took to Instagram to share a picture. In the photo, Jared can be seen holding up a faux Oscars statue with a sign that reads, "I heart Jess 4 Ever" in purple and pink marker. His caption read, "Ohmigod @miloanthonyventimiglia our offices are SO SIMILAR!! Little bit of @michaelmuller7 ,little bit of @gilmoregirls homeboy love! TWINSIES!" Check it out and swpie right to see Milo's sign:

The team Dean and team Jess stan surely sent all Gilmore Girls fans into a frenzy. One commented, "My hearttt this is so cuteee!!! I miss gilmore girls." While another fan wrote, "I love this friendship."

Well, we surely do love this bromance!

While Jared Padalecki went on to star in the popular series Supernatural, Milo Ventimiglia currently stars in the Emmy-nominated This Is Us.

