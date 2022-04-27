Jared Padalecki shares health update, confirms being on the 'mend' after recent car accident

Jared Padalecki, actor of Walker, has disclosed that he is recovering well from a recent injury. Padalecki's Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles disclosed on April 25 during a fan gathering in New Jersey that his on-screen sibling couldn't attend due to injuries sustained in a car accident, as per Deadline

However, Padalecki has been healing at home rather than in a hospital since the accident. Despite the fact that there were no deaths in the crash, Ackles believes the situation would have been physically unpleasant for his former co-star. Immediately after Ackles' remark, fans of Supernatural, Gilmore Girls, and Walker went to social media to wish Padalecki well and wish him a swift recovery.

Padalecki has now resorted to Twitter to provide an update on his car accident. Fortunately, the actor looks to be on the mend. Padalecki thanked everyone for their support and "outpouring of love" in a picture with his young daughter. The actor also said that he intends to return to the Walker set "later this week." Read his full tweet below:

Meanwhile, Padalecki's statement is significant for the several hashtags that he tweeted accompanying it, including "#SPNFamily," which refers to the large audience that Supernatural still has to this day. Many of these devoted fans were quick to reach out and express their support for Padalecki when Ackles announced the news of his accident, so it's great to see Padalecki explicitly address them. While Supernatural fans have always been known to be devoted, it is during times like these that the importance of having a devoted fan base can be seen.

