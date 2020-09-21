Jason Bateman accidentally announced winner for guest appearance on The Outsider during Emmys 2020

During the virtual Emmys 2020, Jason Bateman was accidentally named winner for his guest appearance on The Outsider, instead of actual winner This Is Us guest star Ron Cephas Jones.

The 2020 Emmy Awards had a major mix-up! The ceremony accidentally called Jason Bateman’s name for an award – which was actually meant for someone else – on Saturday night (September 19). In a voice-over announcement during the online creative arts Emmys, Jason was declared the winner for his guest appearance on HBO’s The Outsider, while the screen correctly displayed the actual winner’s name: This Is Us guest star Ron Cephas Jones.

Confused viewers were informed after a commercial break with an on-screen message that it was an error: “Our apologies, an incorrect winner has been announced. We’re fixing it now,” it read. Ron Cephas Jones’ name was again displayed, and the Television Academy also tweeted confirmation that he was the actual winner. There was no immediate explanation for the mistake.

In case you missed it, The 2020 Emmy Awards have kicked off tonight. The show will be a hybrid virtual experience due to the pandemic, with Jimmy Kimmel as host. In an effort to streamline the show due to its stripped-down nature amid the pandemic, ABC’s broadcast on Sunday will feature 23 awards handed out, down from the usual 27 categories.

