Jason Bateman remembers ‘losing place in the business’ post acting hiatus; Says ‘had to claw my way back’

Jason Bateman is one f the few Hollywood stars who was able to transform his career as a child actor into even greater success as an adult. Recently, Bateman opened up about the challenges of his journey and how the transition wasn’t as easy as it appeared. While chatting with the Guardian, Bateman got candid about his unexpected hiatus from acting in the 1990s. The star reflected that he was keen on making up for his lost childhood. Jason said: “Me stopping everything on purpose, to catch up with all these inabilities I had as a kid because I was always working. I wanted to get the wiggles out.”

Turns out, when Jason was ready to get back, Hollywood wasn't waiting with open arms. Jason recalled: “Having thought, ‘This is really fun,’ and staying at the party a little bit too long, I’d lost my place in line in the business; it was a case of trying to claw that back towards the end of the ’90s, and not getting a lot of great responses.”

However, things changed when he got his breakout role in Arrested Development in 2003, which was followed by many other successful projects including Juno, the Horrible Bosses franchise and Netflix’s Ozark.

While talking about Arrested Development, Jason said: “I will always respect the access and relevance that that show gave me, and try not to take that for granted again, and do everything I can to earn this place in the business that I love. It created an environment; I loved going there every single day.”

