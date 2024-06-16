Jason Biggs Turns American Pie's Iconic Scene PG-13 As the Movie Turns 25; See Here

Jason Biggs has put a PG-13 twist to the famous film series American Pie. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original series, Biggs, who starred as the much-noted Jim Levestein, partnered up with Edwards Desserts and recreated the film’s pie scene, albeit in a much toned-down manner.

Jason Biggs brings back American Pie's most iconic scene

In the advertisement, Biggs returns to his home after a long day at work, only to find a note on the table with a pie. While he eyes the pie for quite some time, Biggs inadvertently steps out to the house to pick up a call. As he chats on the phone, his son eats the pie behind his back with the food splattered all over his face. Biggs walks in, and upon one glance at the little one, the latter mumbles the iconic "It's not what it looks like.”

"Well... we'll just tell your mother that we uh, that we ate it all," Biggs quips, referencing the dialogue from the movie, as the two ponder over the solution to the situation. The duo then lets out a huge smile.

“There’s a pie lover in us all,” the text flashes on the screen.

Edwards Desserts reveals the special offer for customers they have in store to mark the occasion. “We’re celebrating by giving you the chance to win a limited-edition apple pie PLUS exclusive memorabilia from the iconic film,” they note in the caption.

Jason Biggs reminisces time at American Pie's sets

While speaking to Scripps News, Biggs reminisced about his time on the sets of American Pie, a hit adult-rated comedy that then spawned into three sequels. While a lot has changed in the lives of the stars since the advent, especially in Biggs’ life as he now is married and father to two children, the actor can still vividly recall scenes from the sets.

“I can remember every moment and every feeling associated with auditioning for and then making and then releasing this film in 1998 and 1999,” the star told the outlet.

A lot of it happens because Biggs feels a connection to the film, and so do the viewers- who still fondly look back at the film. It starred Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, and Thomas Ian Nicholas amongst others, and chronicled the story of a quintet, their high experiences, and an amusing pact that they agreed upon.

