Jason Biggs' Wife Jenny Mollen Reveals She Didn’t Watch American Pie Until They Tied the Knot

Actor Jason Biggs' wife, Jenny Mollen, told the New York Post in a candid chat that she didn’t watch his famous film American Pie when they first started dating and only saw the popular teen comedy after they tied the knot. “I felt like I was too highbrow, a theater major at the time,” Mollen explained. “I was too busy hanging out at an indie video store.”

The couple got married at a FedEx Kinko’s off the 101 Freeway in Calabasas, CA, in 2008. Mollen finally watched the 1999 coming-of-age comedy — including Biggs’ iconic scene where he gets intimate with an apple pie — with her husband during their first year of the union. “I mean, I was horrified,” Mollen admitted, “but it was funny.”

What role did Jason Biggs play in American Pie?

Jason Biggs is known for his iconic role as Jim Levenstein in the 1999 American Pie film series. The film recently celebrated 25 years since the original movie’s debut. Live on Scripps News, Biggs mentioned the memories have stayed with him forever.

“In some ways, it feels like yesterday; in other ways, on a personal level, I’m a parent now, I’ve got kids, a lot of chapters have happened, certainly a lot of life has happened, but I can remember every moment and every feeling associated with auditioning for and then making and then releasing this film in 1998 and 1999,” he added.

Advertisement

To mark the silver jubilee anniversary, Biggs has partnered with Edwards Desserts to bring fans a limited-edition Apple Pie. Moreover, the film was a box-office hit and spawned three sequels: American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion.

More about Jason Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen

The couple met through Mollen's sister, who set them up. The duo recalled their first date, which was at Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Biggs then asked her out and the rest, as they say,, is history. One interesting thing was how they eloped and married.

“Our parents were driving us crazy at the time. We were in our 20s and didn’t want to be beholden to whatever their ideas of our union looked like,” said Mollen. Being a young and impulsive couple, they decided in a jiffy to tie the knot.

“Actually, we had to do verbal vows to make it official in addition to signing the paperwork. And we did it out by the car because we had our dogs with us,” Biggs added.

Advertisement

“So we were holding our three small dogs in the parking lot, which was shared with a Taco Bell, cars whizzing by on the freeway... very romantic.”

ALSO READ: Alyson Hannigan Can’t Believe Taylor Swift Referenced American Pie in One of Her Songs