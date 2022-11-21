Jason David Frank, Power Rangers star passes away at 49; Co-stars Walter Jones and more pay tributes

According to reports, a cause of death has not been immediately identified. Frank is survived by his four children, sons Hunter and Jacob, plus daughters Skye and Jenna. The news of his death came as a shock to the actor's fans as well as his friends and colleagues. Jason, who popularly starred in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, which ran from 1993 to 1996 also appeared in other Power Rangers projects, including Power Rangers Zeo, Turbo and Dino Thunder. The actor had also starred in Sweet Valley High, an episode of Family Matters and an episode of We Bare Bears.

Jason David Frank was best known for playing Tommy Oliver in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise. Frank who starred as the green Power Ranger passed away aged 49. His rep told People, "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being."

Co-star Walter E. Jones pays tribute

After hearing the news of his passing, Jason's Power Rangers co-star Walter E. Jones paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor. Sharing a throwback photo with Frank, Walter wrote in his social media post, "Can't believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family." Jones also spoke to People and said, "He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family."

Power Rangers remember Frank

The social media handle for the popular 90s series shared a statement on the passing of Jason and wrote, "All of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank. JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years and will be greatly missed. May the Power protect him, always."

Amy Jo Johnson mourns the loss of Jason David Frank

Another co-star of Frank, Amy Jo Johnson also expressed her grief on social media as she wrote, "[C]an't believe it. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now in Peace."