Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes welcome baby boy; Share first glimpse of their little 'king'

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes welcome baby boy and share adorable pictures of their little 'king' in a cute Instagram post.
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes share first photos of baby boy Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes share first glimpse of their baby boy
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are parents now and the couple made the official announcement of the arrival of their little one with an adorable Instagram post. Derulo and Frumes have now become proud parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together on May 8, 2021 and decided to make the announcement after their adorable first week as parents. Frumes taking to Instagram, shared a few pictures of their little one, giving fans a first glimpse of their baby boy. 

Taking to Instagram, Frumes shared a series of pictures that were taken at the hospital after she gave birth. Along with the pictures, Jena wrote an emotional message introducing their baby boy to the world saying, "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed."

Derulo also took to Instagram to share a video of the singer's first moments with his baby. The Savage Love singer in a moving post wrote, "The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes."

A post shared by JENA (@jenafrumes)

It was revealed in March by the couple that they are expecting a baby boy after they shared a gender reveal video on Instagram. Derulo and Frumes began dating during the start of the coronavirus pandemic and had met each other at the gym. 

ALSO READ: Jason Derulo gets candid about having ‘baby fever’ ahead of GF’s due date; Says ‘I could not be more excited’

Credits :Instagram/Jena Frumes

