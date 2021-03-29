Jason Derulo ANNOUNCES he’s going to be a dad soon! Says ‘Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter’

Jason Derulo recently announced that he’s expecting his first child with model and GF Jena Frumes. Scroll down to read what he said along with the announcement.

Singer Jason Derulo recently announced some exciting news!! The Take You Dancing singer recently told his fans that he’s going to be a dad soon! The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Jena Frumes. “Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes,” Jason captioned in a series of photos on his feed.

Jena also shared the news to her own followers on social media, captioning “Mom & Dad,” with an image of Jason holding her baby bump on the beach. The couple hasn’t been together long but met each other at the gym just before the coronavirus pandemic, and the two began dating shortly after. Now, Jason and Jena film a lot of TikTok videos together and have shared multiple videos of one another on Instagram.

If you missed it, back in October 2020 during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 31-year-old singer revealed why he stopped singing his name in songs, and why he’s now doing it once again. “Well, it’s a bigger hit if I sing my name at the front, you know, obviously. So, yeah, I had to bring that back. And I was actually wondering why other people didn’t sing my name at the front of their songs as well, because it worked so well for me. They should sing Jason Derulo at the front of their songs,” he said.

