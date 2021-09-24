Jason Derulo announces SPLIT from girlfriend Jena Frumes; Releases statement

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have split. Derulo, 32, and his girlfriend Jena Frumes announced their breakup on Thursday, almost five months after the former couple delivered their son Jason King. The two started dating in March 2020. The 32-year-old musician, who spent his birthday with Jena and his four-month-old baby on Tuesday, revealed the news via a statement on Thursday through his Twitter account.

"Jena and I have decided to part ways," Derulo tweeted. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be." However, as per Daily Mail, Jena, 28, wished Jason a happy birthday in a gushing Instagram post yesterday, claiming she would 'love him forever,' while the former couple were seen smiling and holding hands in LA only two nights ago.

Check out his tweet here:

Jena and I have decided to part ways.

She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 23, 2021

"Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever," the model wrote about Derulo on Wednesday. "You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys." Frumes has now removed the post, but she has kept pictures of herself with the "Swalla" singer on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, the ex-couple welcomed Jason King on May 8 and chose to keep his face hidden online. Interestingly, the pair began dating in March 2020 and grew close under quarantine while making TikTok videos together.

