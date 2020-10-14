Jason Derulo delivers an EPIC reaction to Savage Love BTS Remix topping Billboard Hot 100; Watch Video

Singer Jason Derulo shared a hilarious reaction to Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) - BTS Remix topping the Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Check out the video below.

Unless you've been living under the rock, you would be aware that Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) - BTS Remix has topped the Billboard Hot 100. The international song is the remix of the already popular song with the same title. The new song saw BTS members Suga and J-Hope add a Korean rap spin while Jungkook crooning the English lyrics. The song had debuted on the Billboard chart on the eighth spot before it propelled to the top spot this week.

While the ARMY has been celebrating the milestone, the OG singer of the song Jason Derulo took to TikTok and shared his reaction. The singer created a hilarious video wherein he was seen munching on snacks when the Billboard Hot 100 chart catches his attention. When he moves closer to the chart, he notices that the song has found the top spot and he freaks out. Jason shared the hilarious video with the caption, "Big thanks to you All. The love for this song has been UREAL! Big thank you to BTS for KILLIN it!"

Watch Jason Derulo's TikTok video below:

While the ARMY cannot stop gushing over the milestone, they also celebrated that BTS has clinched the second spot on the chart. The septet's latest hit, Dynamite, held on to the silver spot this week, giving the ARMY a few more reasons to celebrate. Reacting to the double feat, BTS took to their official Twitter account - BTS_Official - and said, "Two songs on top of the chart! Thank you ARMY for all your love!"

