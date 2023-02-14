Jason Derulo faces backlash for his performance at NFL's TikTok tailgate

The 33-year-old American musician performed a medley on some of his well-known songs. He was one of the featured artists of the event along with The Black Eyes. During his performance, the “In my head” singer played his new album – Saturday/Sunday. And for this song, the singer collaborated with David Guetta . A recent statement was issued by Guetta in which he said that he was excited to have the opportunity to work with the 'Talk Dirty’ star.

Jason Derulo ’s performance left fans in shock when they saw the usage of robotic dogs during the NFL’s TikTok pre-game concert on Sunday.

However, many fans slammed his performance and thought it was inappropriate to choose robotic dogs as the back-up dancers. The performance was popularized by Boston Dynamics and a Black Mirror episode that shows a striking resemblance. The show was a big hit though.

Twitter “Creeped Out” By Jason’s Performance

Fans have flooded the comment section on Twitter with several remarks. One person showed his concern about using “biohybrid doggos” for backup dancers. The other user linked it with "the Black Mirror robot attack dogs.” A third user commented, “why is the songwriter dancing with the robot dogs that are going to hunt us in ten years”. While another commented “Jason has his Superbowl tour ready for the UFOs and Alien Invasion”.

What happened to Jason Derulo this month?

Jason Derulo's participation in the event had already been called into question because of his foot injury last month. When he landed on another player's foot during a basketball game and allegedly wounded himself. As per reports, the singer suffered a minor foot break and a ligament tear. He didn't undergo any surgery, but he did get stem cells put into his foot. In addition, he used a physical therapist to help him recover.

