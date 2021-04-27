Jason Derulo gets candid about having ‘baby fever’ ahead of GF’s due date; Says ‘I could not be more excited’

Jason Derulo recently opened up about having “baby fever” as he gears up to welcome his baby boy with girlfriend Jenna Fumes. Scroll down to see what he said.

Singer Jason Derulo recently opened up about fatherhood! The 31-year-old singer is expecting his first child, a baby boy, with his 27-year-old fitness model girlfriend Jenna Fumes. In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jason opened up about becoming a father and having baby fever. “I wanted to ask you because you just had the big fun gender announcement with your girlfriend Jenna and you guys met right before the pandemic and you just announced that you are having a baby boy. Congratulations, a mini Derulo,” Drew Barrymore said.

“Thank you so much,” Jason replied. “Yeah, I could not be more excited it’s a boy. I think everything happens in the right time. I was just starting to like really get baby fever, I guess with age and you meet someone you really really connect with and it happened at just the right time.”

Drew said it was interested to hear a man talk about having baby fever and Jason responded, “I think I’ve done so much in my life right? And I’ve been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I’m like, ‘Okay, now who do I share it with?’ Also, there is no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there’s no more Derulos, like I needed to make it happen because somebody’s got to carry the name.” The “Savage Love” singer added that luckily Jenna has had a relatively easy pregnancy.

“So she’s actually good,” Jason said. “It hasn’t been a tough pregnancy at all. She’s been really, really good, the worst thing that happens is he just kicks a lot. Whenever he hears music he just starts dancing. I want to do a TikTok on it because I just picture him in there just getting it.”

