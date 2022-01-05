Jason Derulo gets into a fistfight with 2 men in Vegas after being mistaken for Usher

Jason Derulo recently got into a brawl when he was mistaken for another artist. In a video obtained by TMZ, the Tip Toe singer can be seen getting into a fistfight with two men at a hotel in Las Vegas. According to eyewitnesses who were present at the scene, Derulo was passing one of the men on an escalator when one of the men yelled out, “Hey Usher, f**k you, b***h!”

The next thing we know Derulo comes charging at these men, eyewitnesses also said that Derulo slapped the second man. After the news of the altercation broke, Las Vegas PIO told ET Canada, “On January 4, 2022 at approximately 2:22 a.m., LVMPD Officers responded to an altercation at a night club located in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The altercation started when the suspect, identified as Jason Derulo, committed a battery against two individuals. The victims did not want to press charges against Derulo, who was trespassed from the property. No report was taken due to the victims not wanting to prosecute and Derulo was not cited or arrested.”

On the personal front, Derulo hasn't had it easy. The singer recently broke up with girlfriend Jena Frumes, with who he recently welcomed a baby boy. Back in November, the star also opened up about co-parenting with Jena. Talking to People magazine, Derulo said: "We have an amazing relationship, and we don't care if we're confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation. We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us. I'm really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people's beliefs."

